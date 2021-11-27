Telangana notifies list of public, general holidays for 2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government published a statement designating the public holidays, general holidays, and optional holidays for the year 2022.

As a result of the Negotiable Instruments Act, there will be 23 public holidays and 28 general holidays for government offices, as well as five optional holidays out of 23 designated holidays for occasions and festivals.

Furthermore, all the state government offices will be closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in the months of 2022, with the exception of the second Saturday on February 12, 2022, which will be a working day in lieu of January 1, 2022, public holiday.

The government order also said, if there is any change of date in respect of Idu’l Fitar, Idu’l Azha, Muharram and Id-e-Milad as per the moon sight or any other holiday declared now, it would be announced in advance prior to the holiday.

In addition to the public holidays, state government employees can have five optional holidays throughout the year 2022 on the festivals and occasions listed in the list of optional holidays, at their discretion and regardless of the religion associated with the celebration.

The government also instructed that general holidays do not automatically apply to state-controlled industrial establishments and public undertakings, as well as workers in public works departments and educational institutions.

The appropriate administrative department of the secretariat shall issue separate orders on the festivals and occasions when the institutions will celebrate holidays.