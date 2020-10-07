Telangana number one in maintaining law and order, says KCR

Hyderabad, Oct 7 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday claimed that his state is number one in the country in maintaining law and order and congratulated the state police for this.

At a meeting with senior police and forest officers, he noted that Telangana is swiftly moving forward on the development path and is now number one state in the country as far as maintenance of law and order is concerned.

Stating that the Telangana government is laying more emphasis on women protection, he asked the state police to put an extra effort in this regard.

Terming it unfortunate that incidents of atrocities against the Dalits are being reported from various parts of the country, he stressed the need for the state police to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents against Dalits.

Seeking the police focus more on preventive measures and be alert, he said the responsibility to prevent any attack on the weaker sections of the society by the stronger sections lies with the state police.

The Chief Minister also said that the police should behave with humanitarian values when the weak and meek approach them for help and protection.

He also said there was a need to control and eradicate the sale and supply of banned substances like ganja, which were harming society, especially the young generation.

He pointed out that after achieving Telangana, one of the many great victories of the new state is total eradication of manufacture and sale of illicit liquor. However, he noted that due to coronavirus spread, there were some reports suggesting that illicit liquor manufacturing is taking place in a few places in the state and called for stopping this forthwith.

“The police and excise Officials, who made Telangana an illicit liquor-free state, should work with the same zeal to stop illicit liquor at a few places in the state. The police and excise officials should also work in coordination,” he said.

He also asked the police to be on high alert about various social evils such as gambling and curb them.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, asked Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to speed up the process of installing 10 lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad. He also wanted the Police Department to increase the use of Information Technology to control criminal activities and offences.

He said that the world-class, state-of-the-art command control system in Hyderabad would become operational very soon.

The Chief Minister also instructed the senior police officers to deal more firmly on the menace of fake certificates, saying that if people produce fake certificates instead of getting the real ones after studying hard, it will send a wrong signal to society.

He asked them to nab the gangs that are preparing the fake certificates and take stern action against the culprits.

