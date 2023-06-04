Telangana: Observe Muharram on state level, demand Shia Muslims

Hyderabad: Anjuman-e-Mutawalian Ashoorkhanas has urged chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao recognise Muharram Peerla Panduga (Azadati) as a state-level programme.

In a press statement, they said that when Telangana was made in 2014, CM KCR had promised to observe Muharram Peerla Panduga on the same lines as the Hindu festival Bathukamma Panduga programme.

It also demanded the state government allocate Rs 100 crore for the maintenance and repair of the ashoorkhaanas around the state.

Muharram or Peerla Panduga is observed primarily by the Shia Muslim community across the world and several Hindus in Telangana.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar where Shia Muslims observe a period of morning for two months and eight days.

The first 10 days of the month is observed by both, Shias and Hindus, who follow different customs and rituals to mourn the death of the Prophet’s grandson, Hussain ibn Ali.