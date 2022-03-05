Telangana: Officers of TSSPDC arrested for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company (TSSPDC) employees were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly asking and accepting bribes from an individual.

The Lineman and inspector of TSSPDCL demanded the bribe from a complainant Mulavath Laxman of Madhapur for discharging their duty.

According to Telangana Today, the officers first caught lineman M Satish when he was accepting a bribe for fixing the electricity meter at the complainant’s daughter’s house, and accepted Rs.10,000 as a bribe from him.

The actual demand for a bribe was asked by the examiner of TSSPDLC Prabhakar Rao along with Satish. Both Rao and Satish were working at the office of the Assistant Engineer in Madhapur.

After arresting the accused, the ACB tested scanned their fingers for prints that came out positive in the chemical test. The officials produced the suspects in the special court for ACB cases here.

The officials asked people to call the toll-free number 1064 if any public servant demands a bribe.