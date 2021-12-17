Telangana: Omicron variant cases mount to nine

Hyderabad: Telangana director of public health G Srinivasa Rao informed the public on Friday that Telangana’s Omicron tally has increased to 9. Eight of them have entered the state. 3 passengers from Kenya, 1 from Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2 from Dubai, 1 from Sudan, 1 from UK and 1 from the Czech Republic have tested positive for omicron and are isolated and treated. One positive passenger travelled back to West Bengal.

1 case has from at-risk countries and 6 from non-at-risk countries have tested positive for the new variant. 1 person Hanumkonda has tested positive on the 8th day. All passengers that are reported positive from the Hyderabad airport have no reported symptoms.

He added that the COVID-19 situation in Telangana is under control. “The state government is all ready to deal with a new possible wave,” he added.

“Our surveillance system is robust. Health workers are doing a good job. That is why we are able to report these cases regularly, he remarked.

“Omicron has spread to 90 countries. Even with all kinds of travel restrictions, cases of omicron are being reported. But, fear is unnecessary,” he asserted.

He said that the government is ready to handle a possible third wave in the state.

“This variant need not be seen separately. It is part of the COVID-19 spread. More than 95 percent of people affected with Omicron have no symptoms. Only one or two patients are getting hospitalized according to reports. Except in the UK, deaths haven’t been reported due to this strain. Only 1 death even from that country. But that doesn’t mean that we become complacent. There is no clear information on how this variant will act in older people and immunocompromised. So it is important people take precautions that include masking, washing hands and vaccination,” he said.

The director asked people to not halt their everyday activities because of fear. “Rumours of lockdown are being spread on social media. People need not panic because we will keep informing people about developments,” he said.

Srinivasa Rao said that only 2 out of the 11 passengers are completely vaccinated. Others are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. ” Not taking the vaccine is also a reason for the spread of this new variant,” he said.