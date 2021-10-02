Telangana on path to achieve 100 percent vaccination

Hyderabad: The special COVID-19 vaccination drive is being implemented in Telangana State.

According to the health department officials, till October 1, more than 2.5 crore persons have received a single dose of covid-19 vaccine. So far, 87 percent of the eligible group of persons have been vaccinated.

The officials of the health department said that a total of 2.87 crore persons are eligible for the vaccination in the state. Out of them, over 2.5 crore persons have received at least a single dose while more than 68 lakh persons have taken two doses.

In a report, the state health department has mentioned that in the age group of 18-44 years, 1,01,03,812 persons have been administered the first dose of the vaccine whereas 26,78,710 persons have completed their vaccination.

In the age group, a total of 1,27,82,522 persons have been administered with at least a single dose, an official of the department said.

Similarly, the officials stated that 1,11,59,142 persons have been administered with at least a single dose of the covid-19 vaccine who are above 45 years of age. Of them, 74,67,838 have taken the first dose while 36,91,304 have taken both doses of the vaccine.

The department officials also mentioned that an estimated 5.42 lakh out of a total of 5.48 lakh of front-line workers have been administered with a single dose of covid-19 vaccine.

The department said that Telangana is likely to achieve the target of administering at least a single dose of the vaccine to everyone in the state by the end of October.