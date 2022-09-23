Telangana: One more PFI member arrested by NIA

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency arrested one more person in connection with the Nizamabad case registered against the Popular Front of India (PFI). So far, five PFI members have been arrested by the NIA and four by the state police in Telangana.

Abdul Waris was arrested by the agency on Thursday during its pan India operation against PFI covering 15 states in raids against leaders of the PFI.

The NIA re-registered a case RC 3/2022/NIA/HYD, which was initially registered as FIR no.141/2022 on 04/07/2022 at Nizamabad police station in Telangana against over 25 PFI cadres. This came after the Telangana Police allegedly found that the accused were organizing camps to allegedly train people with the intention to commit violent and terrorist acts, with the objective of “promoting enmity between different groups”.

During the searches conducted on Thursday morning, the NIA allegedly found incriminating documents, cash, sharp edged weapons and a large number of digital devices that have now been been seized.

The NIA sealed the office of the Popular Front of India at Chandrayangutta. It also seized a computer, flags and some documents. The officials put a notice on the wall asking the owner of the building to appear before the NIA court at Nampally.

The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested four accused persons were Syed Sameer of Nizamabad, Feroz Khan of Adilabad, Md. Irfan Ahmed of Jagtial and Md. Osman of Nellore district, and remanded them. They were taken into 14-day custody for further investigation.