Telangana: One-Time Registration launched by TREI-RB, registrations open

Hyderabad: For the first time ever, the One-Time Registration (OTR) service provided by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) is available for candidates seeking regular employment in various residential educational institutions.

Similar to the Telangana State Public Service Commission’s (TSPSC) OTR, the TREI-RB’s OTR makes it easier to apply for Board-issued recruitment announcements.

The OTR form can be found on the website https://treirb.telangana.gov.in/. Aspirants must complete the form before signing up for notifications.

Candidates need to provide details of local status, Aadhaar, community, EWS status, residence address and mobile number. Education from Class I to VII along with the local district, zone and muti-zone need to be filled in as part of the basic information in the OTR.

Notably, other educational qualifications including the highest qualification obtained have to be mentioned in the OTR. No need to upload photocopies of educational qualification certificates.

Candidates must fill up their community certificate number issued by the State government.

A TREI-RB official said candidates who received their community certificate before 2016 in the State are suggested to get the latest certificate from a concerned authority as such certificates lack a unique number.

“The community certificate number mentioned in the OTR should be validated. Candidates who don’t have the unique number on their certificate must apply for a fresh certificate,” the official said.

Candidates who complete OTR successfully will receive a unique ID that can be used to generate a password. Applications for various recruitment notifications can be submitted with this ID and password.

“All essential subtleties given in the OTR will automatically reflect in the application structure. However, the applicant must fill out the subject-wise qualification and other details. There is no last date to fill the OTR,” the official said.

Recently, nine notifications for 9,231 vacancies were released by the TREI-RB. Applicants can register for lecturer, physical director, and librarian positions in degree colleges, as well as junior lecturer, physical director, and librarian positions in junior colleges between April 17 and May 17.

Online applications for vacancies of postgraduate teacher, librarian physical director in schools, craft teacher, art and music teacher can be submitted between April 24 and May 24.

Likewise, online applications for the Trained Graduate Teacher recruitment notification can be applied between April 28 and May 27.