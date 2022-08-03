Telangana: Only 27% attend SSC advanced supplementary exams

Hyderabad: Nearly 27% of students attended the SSC advanced supplementary Second Language examination on Tuesday.

A press release stated that out of the 5,648 applicants, only 1,526 students attended the exam while 4,122 were absent.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations are being held from August 1 to 10, according to an announcement made by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) earlier. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is conducting the examinations.

The supplementary examinations are conducted only for those candidates who registered and failed or who were absent for the SSC public examinations held in May 2022.

The examinations are being conducted in 855 centres across the state.