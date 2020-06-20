Telangana: Only 50 percent staff allowed in Govt offices

Hyderabad: As the Corona cases are increasing day by day crossing 6000 mark, Telangana Government today issued new guidelines to Secretariat and other departments to follow them.

The government has today directed the employees and staff to attend only 50 percent staff on rotation method. Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials to ensure new guidelines are followed.

The guidelines states that the officials and employees have to attend in limited numbers only around 50 percent. Those who have separate chambers and offices can come and others to attend as per new guidelines. The government instructed officials concerned to take immediate steps to follow new guidelines to check the dreaded virus spread. Since yesterday 499 new positive cases were found crossing 6526 mark, the government is taking more cautious steps to prevent Covid -19 spread. While higher education council extended date till June 30 for PECet examinations.

The government issued guidelines are — the officials have to attend 50 percent, rotation method be used for the same, those who have separate chambers have to attend everyday. Those without duties should stay at headquarters and drivers of the officials should be present at the officers and not at parking areas.

The pregnant staff and others with any diseases should stay home make use of holidays and not to attend duties. The visitors are not to be allowed into offices without permission from top officials. Fourth class employees of BRKR Bhavan have to attend duties on alternative weeks.