Telangana: Only 50% students will be allowed in colleges

Hyderabad: In view of the COVID-19 concerns, the Telangana government has decided to allow only 50 per cent of students in classrooms of degree, PG and other professional courses, starting from February 1.

State education minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy held a review meeting with officials of the higher education department on Friday.

She ordered the officers to prepare a class-wise special action plan for every college and execute it. Following the guidelines of COVID-19, she asked them to conduct physical classes and constantly inspect government and private educational institutions.

The minister ordered the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), to provide immediate assistance of Rs 20 lakh to every university to start the sanitization process every day.

She also instructed the college management to take action to stop the gathering of students in the colleges. Also, the responsibility of maintaining social distancing in students will also be on the college management. Higher education commissioner Naveen Mittal, council chairman T Papi Reddy, secretary Srinivasa Rao attended the meeting.