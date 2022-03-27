Telangana: Open sale of Rajiv Swagruha flats soon, says chief secratary

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday said that the flats in Rajiv Swagruha Township at Bandlaguda will be on sale shortly.

The ready to occupy flats will be distributed on a first come first serve basis and a preference will be given to government employees and public sector undertaking employees.

He ordered housing department officials to provide all facilities at Rajiv Swagruha flats township at Bandlaguda. He further asked the officials to clean the entire premises and demarcate the parking areas immediately so that all the flats have designated parking lots available. He said that all the model flats should be ready within a week.

Kumar visited Bandlaguda and Pocharam, inspecting the flats built by the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, which the state will soon put up for sale.

He surveyed the housing complexes and later interacted with the residents, who had earlier purchased these flats and occupied them.

Kumar enquired about the issues faced by the residents and held a meeting with senior officials who had accompanied him.

The chief secretary visited Sadbhavana colony at Pocharam and inspected the flats, following which he ordered the officials to prepare an action plan for the expedition of the sale of flats.

With most of the flats having water and electric connections, he felt that they can be put up for sale at the earliest.