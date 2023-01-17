Telangana: Opposition solidarity at KCR’s massive Khammam meet

Hyderabad: The first public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party will be held in Khammam at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Khammam on the arrangements for the BRS meeting, finance and health minister T Harish Rao recalled that the party first conducted a massive public meeting ‘Simha Garjana’ in Karimnagar in 2001, immediately after KCR founded the TRS.

Harish Rao asserted, “I have no doubt that this meeting will influence and change the politics of the country”.

Elaborating on the arrangements made for the public meeting, Harish Rao said that it would be conducted on a 100-acre ground and parking would be provided for vehicles on 448 acres at 20 places.

“Around 1,000 volunteers of BRS would be available at the public meeting. Though the BRS is planning to mobilise around five lakh people for the public meeting, it mainly focused on 13 Assembly segments of the erstwhile Khammam district,” added Harish Rao.

Chief ministers of three states will reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night to participate in the massive public meeting of BRS named in October 2022.

Initially, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, and Bhagwant Singh Mann of Punjab, besides Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national secretary D Raja will reportedly discuss national politics with BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The leaders will proceed to Yadadri temple after the discussion by helicopter which after the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will proceed towards Khammam.

The district officials supervised the preparations on Monday in view of the upcoming visit of KCR and chief ministers of two other states at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri on Wednesday.

Rachakonda police commissioner Devender Singh Chauhan, district collector Pamela Satpathy, district local bodies additional collector Deepak Tiwari, deputy commissioner of Police Narayana Reddy along with other officials inspected the helipad and reviewed arrangements at Yadadri guest house.

All six leaders including four chief ministers and two national leaders will then inaugurate the new building of the Khammam collectorate.

They will further present eyeglasses to six beneficiaries at the Khammam, marking the launch of the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, an eye screening camp.