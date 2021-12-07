Dr Mohammed Jameel awarded for health care excellence

Hyderabad: Telangana-origin Dr Mohammed Jameel MD has received an award for providing his services in health care from Raabbtaa foundation in the recently concluded health expo.

Dr Jameel works in COVID clinics in the USA and affiliated with the Northshore university health system and in conjunction with Siasat Daily provided educational services during the COVID pandemic in India.

Apart from his expertise in health care, Dr Jameel provided humanitarian aid to many needy in his native place in Warangal, India.

Managing editor of Siasat Zaheerudin Ali Khan congratulated him on this occasion and urged him to continue his efforts of helping people thru his expertise.

Sobiya Juweria Raabbtaa foundation also congratulated him and thanked him for his services to the people of Telangana. NRIs from all walks of life also congratulated him

Dr Jameel who is also the founder of the Indian Americans Forum thanked the Raabbtaa foundation.