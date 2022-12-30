Telangana: Outreach campaign by Indian soldiers to begin from Dec 30

Hyderabad: The Indian Army under will be carrying an outreach campaign to 75 remote villages across Telangana under the theme ‘Gram Seva – Desh Seva’ on December 30.

The campaign falls under the aegis of the southern command, in which Indian Army personnel will visit remote villages and will organise awareness drives on the newly instituted Agnipath scheme.

Soldiers will also join the villagers in a cleanliness drive to promote ‘Swatch Bharat Abhiyan’ and will further endeavour to create sports facilities for Volleyball, Kho Kho, and Kabaddi.

They have also planned to play matches with the village youth and students.

Veer Nari facilitation will be taken up as a part of the campaign and efforts will be made to ameliorate their grievances, a press note informed.

A senior officer of the Defence wing said, “this outreach programme shall go a long way in connecting with people from the rural areas and a small step in enhancing the quality of life of villagers and spreading a smile on their faces.”