Telangana: Over 2.3 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: Over 2.3k cases were settled by the National Lok Adalat across the state on August 13.

In a release on Saturday, the total number of cases 2,32,200 cases were solved. Amongst this, 5,516 were pre-litigation cases whereas 2,26,684 were pending court cases in various categories across Telangana.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 64.5 crores was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice for High Court and Patron-in-chief, Justice P Naveen Rao executive chairman of Telangana state legal services authority, Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili Chairman of High Court legal service committee along with various district judges and chairpersons were present.