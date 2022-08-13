Telangana: Over 2.3 lakh cases settled in National Lok Adalat

An amount of Rs 64.5 crores was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th August 2022 9:12 pm IST
Court
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Over 2.3k cases were settled by the National Lok Adalat across the state on August 13.

In a release on Saturday, the total number of cases 2,32,200 cases were solved. Amongst this, 5,516 were pre-litigation cases whereas 2,26,684 were pending court cases in various categories across Telangana.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 64.5 crores was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases.

MS Education Academy

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice for High Court and Patron-in-chief, Justice P Naveen Rao executive chairman of Telangana state legal services authority, Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili Chairman of High Court legal service committee along with various district judges and chairpersons were present.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button