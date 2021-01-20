Telangana: Over 20 child labourers rescued, four held

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested here for allegedly trafficking and engaging 26 child labourers, including eight girls, from six states in different workshops, police said on Wednesday.

Based on information that children were detained and exploited for labour work at Bhongir town near here, police teams on Tuesday conducted raids and rescued the children, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The children were trafficked by the owners/accused, who are operating chair and sofa manufacturing companies,among others, police said.

The children were detained in sheds located within the premises of the companies and exploited for labour work, they said.

The rescued children belong to Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana and were sent to a rehabilitation home, police added.

Source: PTI