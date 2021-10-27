Telangana: Over 28K students remain absent on second day of Inter first year exam

By News Desk|   Published: 27th October 2021 3:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel has said that nearly 28,677 students did not appear for the English Paper of Inter first year exam conducted on Tuesday.

Jaleel said a total of 4,59,240 students had registered their names for the first year examinations whereas 4,30,563 students has appeared in the English exam. However, no case of malpractice was reported from any of the Centres.

Giving the details of the arrangements for the examinations, he said that there are 1768 examination centres. He added that 25,258 invigilators have also been appointed while 70 flying squads are inspecting the examination centres on a random basis.

Principal Secretary of Education Board Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Syed Omer Jaleel have inspected the examination centre located at Maharishi Vidya Vignan College, Hyderabad and oversaw the arrangements at the exam centre.

