Telangana: Over 70 students fall sick after mid-day meals in Banswada

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place on Wednesday, over 70 students of the Mandal Parishad Girls Primary School located in Birkur Mandal, Banswada fell ill after a mid-day meal. Later, they were taken to hospital.

According to sources, 264 of the total 321 students present in the school ate the mid-day meals in the afternoon. At around 3 pm, the students complained of uneasiness and started vomiting.

One of the teachers gave basic treatment while the Birkur PHC medical team arrived and provided the necessary treatment to the students in the school.

Later, as the condition of the students didn’t improve, a 108 ambulance was called. They were admitted to the Banswada local hospital.

Moreover, the Telangana State Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy visited the hospital to meet the children and enquired about their condition. He instructed the officials to investigate the cause of the incident and take appropriate action against the guilty. He further directed the school authorities to adopt preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.