Telangana: Overflow in Upper Manair dam not threatening, say officials

Hyderabad: The Upper Manair Dam, a Nizam-era irrigation project in the Godavari basin, is brimming with water. However, officials from the state Irrigation department have clarified that the surplus water will not cause any threat to life.

Irrigation projects in the state are also receiving heavy inflows due to rains in the catchment areas. A statement from the Telangana government on Tuesday stated that reservoirs in the Godavari basin are almost full to the brim as a result of heavy rains.

An official from the irrigation department informed Siasat.com that “Heavy rainfall situation in Siddipet and Gajwel districts including rainflow in Kudavelly vagu, a tributary of river Godavari river can lead to surplus overflow. However, with the Upper Manair dam being an ungated structure, the water will flow down to mid-Manair.”

The official reiterated that there even with overflow in the 2 TMC reservoir, there shall be no flooding or threat to life.

On Wednesday, various districts of Telangana received heavy rains in the morning hours in the north of the state. Parts of Adilabad, Nirmal Nizamabad, Jagityal, and Asifabad had been forecast with very heavy rainfall.

A press note from the Telangana said that due to heavy rains over the past week, water levels in the Sri Ram Sagar project touched 74.83 trillion cubic meters (TMC) out of its full capacity of 90.31 TMC at 12.00 noon on Tuesday. The inflow into the project was 81,730 cusecs and officials released 86,118 cusecs of water by opening nine gates.

Earlier, gates of Komaram Bheem project in Asifabad district were opened to let the water flow downstream due to the heavy rains. Medigatta, Saraswati and Parvati barrages under Kaleshwaram project were also receiving inflows. Authorities opened the gates to release the water.