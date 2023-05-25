Telangana: Owaisi speaks to Muslim family assaulted by mob in Medak

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday spoke to the Muslim family assaulted by a mob in Medak on May 7.

According to the AIMIM party, Owaisi also spoke to Medak SP regarding the incident and the police chief promised due process in the case.

Police have booked 11 persons, including a BJP councillor, for allegedly assaulting a Muslim man and his family members while chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans in Narsapur of Medak district recently.

Also Read Telangana: BJP councillor among 11 booked for assaulting Muslim family in Medak

Update on Narsapur Case:



AIMIM Prez Br @asadowaisi sb spoke to SP Medak. I had a word with Mr Abrar Husband of Ms Ayesha Anjum who lost her new born child.



The incident took place on May 7, where a fight took place between Imran owner of Kalyani Biryani hotel and Gas delivery… pic.twitter.com/ZuReQ4zvEr — Kausar Mohiuddin (@kausarmohiuddin) May 25, 2023

Even though the incident took place on May 7, and the case was filed on the same day, it came to light after a video of the incident went viral on Twitter on Thursday.

The video purportedly shows a group of saffron-clad men assaulting Md Imran, 31, his mother and sister, who later suffered a miscarriage. Police, however, refused to link the miscarriage with the assault case.

Following the incident, Imran was arrested for assaulting one of the accused earlier that day. He was later released on bail and a case was filed against those who attacked him and his family.