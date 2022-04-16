Telangana: Paddy farmers who kept their land idle demand compensation

Following the announcement from the State Government that it would procure paddy during the ongoing Rabi season, paddy farmers who kept their lands idle as per the direction of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, are now in distress.

The New Indian Express reported that though the government had not issued an official order, KCR had asked farmers not to grow paddy even after the Centre made it clear that it would not procure parboiled rice from the state.

Following this, farmers are asking for compensation for their loss. Rythu Aikya Vedika president Pannala Thirupathi Reddy has urged the government to compensate Rs 15,000 per acre to those who had left their land idle.