Telangana: Panchayat secy caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th May 2023 6:42 pm IST
Indian-American admits to multi-million kickback, bribery scheme
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials of Telangana caught the Panchayat Secretary of Dindi mandal when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a person for doing official work.

G Sravan Kumar, Panchayath Secretary had allegedly demanded the amount from Bairoju Shankaraiah to provide details of his house plot, which were recorded in the name of his father and grandfather in the records of the Gundiapally Gram Panchayath office. The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Sravan Kumar. Fingers of both hands and the left side back pocket of his pants yielded positive results.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th May 2023 6:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button