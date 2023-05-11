Telangana: Panchayat secy caught taking bribe of Rs 10K

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials of Telangana caught the Panchayat Secretary of Dindi mandal when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a person for doing official work.

G Sravan Kumar, Panchayath Secretary had allegedly demanded the amount from Bairoju Shankaraiah to provide details of his house plot, which were recorded in the name of his father and grandfather in the records of the Gundiapally Gram Panchayath office. The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Sravan Kumar. Fingers of both hands and the left side back pocket of his pants yielded positive results.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.