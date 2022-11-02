Telangana: Parents hire killers to get their only son killed

Hyderabad: A government school principal and his wife allegedly hired killers for Rs 8 lakh to get their only son killed in the Khammam district of Telangana.

The parents, Kshatriya Ram Singh and Rani Bai were fed up with their son’s alcohol consumption habit and harassment which led them to take this drastic step.

The accused parents were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday along with four of the five alleged killers for the murder. One of the alleged killers is absconding.

The body of the victim, Sai Ram, 26, a college dropout was dumped in Suryapet on October 18 and found a day later.



CCTV footage which showed the family car used in the crime led the police to the couple, who never lodged a missing complaint. The parents were later found to have used the same car to go to the mortuary to identify their son’s body on October 25.

Police said Sai Ram used to abuse and beat up his parents when they refused money for alcohol. Family members said they had sent him to a rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad, but it didn’t help.

Huzurabad circle inspector Rama Linga Reddy said that the couple sought help from Rani Bai’s brother Satyanarayana to have their son killed. Satyanarayana further involved R Ravi, D Dharma, P Nagaraju, D Sai, and B Rambabu to carry out the act.

The couple paid Rs 1.5 lakh in advance and agreed to give the balance of Rs 6.5 lakh three days after the murder, the police said.

On October 18, Satyanarayana and Ravi took Sai Ram in the family car to a temple in Kallepalli and met the other accused. “All had liquor and after Sai Ram got drunk, he was strangled with a rope,” inspector Reddy said.