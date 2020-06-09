Telangana: Parents murder 20-year-old pregnant daughter

Hyderabad: In a crime that seems to be an honour killing, a 20-year-old pregnant girl was killed by her parents. This heinous crime took place in the Jogulamba Gadwal District of Telangana State.

As per the details of the crime, the girl had fallen in love with a youth while pursuing degree in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Medical examination reveals pregnancy

On Saturday, her parents, Bhaskar Shetty and Veeramma took her to hospital as she has missed her period. After the examination, the doctor at the hospital revealed that the girl is pregnant.

On being asked, the girl revealed the fact that she had fallen in love with a youth during her graduation.

When the parents came to know that the youth belong to another caste, they compelled her to undergo abortion.

Girl decided not to abort pregnancy

Although, initially, the girl agreed to abort the pregnancy, after reaching hospital she changed her mind.

Irritated with daughter’s decision, her parents decided to kill her to save so-called family’s reputation. At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, they murdered the girl.

Attempt to hide crime

Next morning, they tried to project their daughter’s death as a natural one. They claimed that she died of heart attack. However, some of the villagers sensed foul play and alerted police.

The parents of the girl refused to furnish the details even to cops who reached the spot after getting information. They were also against the postmortem of the deceased.

Postmortem reveals murder

However, the cops shifted the body for postmortem. After postmortem, it became clear that the death of the girl was not natural rather she was murdered.

During the investigation, the parents of the girls confessed that they have murdered their daughter as she had fallen in love with lower caste youth and become pregnant.

