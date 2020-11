Telangana: Parties hit campaign trail for Hyderabad civic polls

Hderabad: Hitting the campaign trail for the December 1 Hyderabad civic polls, the TRS on Saturday asked the BJP to show the people what work has the NDA government at the Centre done for the city in the last six years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the TRS over “infrastructural inadequacies” in the city. These were witnessed during the recent heavy rains, the saffron party claimed.

TRS working president and the state’s Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who kicked off roadshows as part of his campaign, asked if Hyderabad even got an additional rupee from the Centre.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government in Telangana can show flyovers and other development projects in the city, he said.

Without naming state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he alleged that some people made irresponsible promises like providing Rs 25,000 per household to the flood victims and providing new cars in place of those damaged by flood waters.

Referring to Kumar’s visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on Friday without taking his name, Rao said it was an attempt to cause law and order problems and gain political mileage.

Meanwhile, Kumar told reporters that he visited the temple to take an oath in the name of the goddess that he had not written any letter to the Election Commission urging that the distribution of flood assistance be stopped.

It was all a conspiracy hatched by the TRS to defame the BJP, he said.

