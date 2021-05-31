Telangana: Passport application services to restart from June 1

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) here on Monday announced that it will resume its services at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK), Passport Seva Laghu Kendra, and the Regional Passport office, Secunderabad from June 1. The services are being resumed as the state government extended the COVID-19 relaxation hours (from 6 a.m.) to 1 p.m.

A day earlier on May 30, the Telangana government announced that it is extending the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days. According to a press note from the Regional Passport Office (RPO), PSKs at Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki in Hyderabad, one in Nizamabad and the PSLK at Karimnagar will be working from June 1, till 1 p.m. Pubic enquiry counters at the Regional Passport Office, Secunderabad, will also be open.

Aside from that, the counter providing attestation/apostille services in the Ministry of Extra Affairs’ Secretariat branch situated in the RPO’s Secunderabad office will also be functioning till 1 p.m. All government offices in the state were shut since May 2, after the Telangana government had announced a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, the state government also announced that property registrations on the Dharani portal will begin, and that all Tahsildar offices in Telangana will be open till 1 p.m.