Telangana passport office to go paperless by 2021

Hyderabad: By 2021, the regional passport offices in Telangana will go paperless. All the record data in the passport offices will be converted into digital format.

It is estimated that the data of over two lakh passports have been preserved either in the form of paper or files.

“Following the decision taken by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), all the records before the year 1995 will now be digested and uploaded on the official portal,” said E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

He added, “Once the data has been digested it would be easy for our passport staff and police to track credentials of applicants.”