Telangana: Patancheru MLA urges fishermen to enrol as members of cooperative societies

Hyderabad: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday urged fishermen to enrol as members of cooperative societies.

Addressing the fishermen community after releasing 5.2 lakh fish into two tanks in Chitkul and Lakdaram villages of Patancheru Mandal, the MLA said persons aged 18 and above were eligible to get membership in fishermen societies in Telangana.

The MLA said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sparked a blue revolution in Telangana by releasing free fish into the water bodies across the state, “The Telangana government was extending all possible support to the fishermen community to boost their income.” he added.

“The State government was committed to creating better income sources for all caste-based professions,”Reddy further said. Later, Reddy laid foundations for new roads in various colonies in Ameenpur Municipality. The roads would be laid on a budget of Rs.1.85 crore.