Telangana: Patancheru MLA urges fishermen to enrol as members of cooperative societies

persons aged 18 and above were eligible to get membership in fishermen societies in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th November 2022 6:24 pm IST
Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy, releases fish into water

Hyderabad: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday urged fishermen to enrol as members of cooperative societies.

Addressing the fishermen community after releasing 5.2 lakh fish into two tanks in Chitkul and Lakdaram villages of Patancheru Mandal, the MLA said persons aged 18 and above were eligible to get membership in fishermen societies in Telangana.

The MLA said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sparked a blue revolution in Telangana by releasing free fish into the water bodies across the state, “The Telangana government was extending all possible support to the fishermen community to boost their income.” he added.

Also Read
Telangana: TSLPRB to conduct physical measurement, efficiency tests from Dec 8

“The State government was committed to creating better income sources for all caste-based professions,”Reddy further said. Later, Reddy laid foundations for new roads in various colonies in Ameenpur Municipality. The roads would be laid on a budget of Rs.1.85 crore.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button