Telangana: Patanjali’s new food processing unit to come up in Nalgonda

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st May 2023 2:04 pm IST
New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to establish a food processing unit in the Nalgonda district.

The company was formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited.

The food processing unit will come up at Uppalancha village with a capital investment of Rs 1,050 crore, Patanjali Foods informed stock exchanges on Sunday.

The stock filing said the MoU was “non-binding and non-enforceable”

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited has evolved as an integrated player in the edible oil business with a presence across the entire value chain, including palm oil plantations in India.

