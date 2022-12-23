Telangana paved way for development of agriculture: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) stated that Telangana’s innovative policies adopted by the state government towards the development of the agricultural sector paved the way to the golden era in the welfare of the farmers in the country.

The CM was speaking on the occassion of “National Farmers Day” (Kisan Divas) where he greeted the farmers of the Telangana and the country.

The Chief Minister said that the there is a big variation in the condition of farmers welfare and the agriculture in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and in the Telangana State. CM KCR said that the programmes implemented by the Telangana government with the aim of improving the living standards of the farmers who depend on the agriculture sector in a qualitative direction are giving outstanding results.

Also Read Telangana: CM KCR expresses grief over demise of 16 army jawans

He further said that like never before the formation of Telangana and after that, the phenomenal growth in the agricultural sector in the Telangana state laid a strong path to bring a paradigm shift in the entire agricultural model in the country.

CM KCR said that , apart from turning the loss making agricultural sector into a profitable profession in Telangana, the government has done a lot of hard work and brainstorming in promoting Telangana as the state of ‘Annapurna’ and Seed Bowl of India today. He further reiterated that state government will continue the Rythu Bandhu scheme without any interruption.

KCR also said that Telangana government has proved through its activities that the expenditure spent by the Telangana government for the development of various occupations along with electricity, agriculture, irrigation sector, will develop into social investment. CM KCR explained that such farmer welfare policies followed by Telangana has become an ideal for the country.

CM KCR made it clear that there is a need for ‘Kisan Sarkar’ to come to power in the country with the same spirit of Telangana, which is achieving good results in the welfare of the farmers.

The Chief Minister reiterated that only through the Telangana model there will be a real solution to the problems faced by the country’s farmers and the agriculture sector.