Telangana: Pending LRS applications of 2015 to be examined

Published: 14th October 2020 5:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: All the pending applications under the 2015 LRS schemes are now examined and disposed under the present LRS scheme. Applicants whose applications are pending need not apply afresh in such cases, given that all underlying terms and conditions remain exactly the same.

Previously, the government had issued orders to dispose all pending LRS applications (received under LRS Scheme, 2015) by January 31, 2020. However, it has come to the notice of the government that a number of applications are still pending.

The government has permitted GHMC, HMDA, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, Director of Town and Country Planning and Commissioners of all ULBs to examine and dispose the pending applications as per new LRS, 2020 rules.The pending applications have to be cleared by December 31.

