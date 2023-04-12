Telangana: Pension Adalat to be held on April 13 in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: An Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold an online pension Adalat on April 13 for pensioners drawing allowance under the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995.

On Tuesday, a statement was issued, where participants were requested to download the Cisco Webex application on their desktop, Android mobile or laptop to join the meeting.

Cisco Webex is an application where participants will connect in a virtual meeting using HD video and audio.

As per the instructions, participants can join the meeting at this address 2641 441 and its password is enf1234. The programme will be conducted between 11 am to 11:40 am.

The EPFO subscribers can also send their grievances in advance through the mentioned e-mail (ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in).