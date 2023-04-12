Telangana: Pension Adalat will be held on April 13

Hyderabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold an online pension adalat on April 13 for those drawing allowance under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995.

In a statement released on Tuesday, it said that interested applicants can download the Cisco Webex application to join the online meeting. It can be downloaded on their desktop, android mobiles or laptop.

As per the instructions, participants can join the meeting at this address 2641 441 and its password is enf1234. The programme will be conducted between 11 am to 11.40 am. The EPFO subscribers can also send their grievances in advance through ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in.