Telangana people dissatisfied with KCR’s ‘Tughlag’ rule: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leader G Vivekanand on Thursday said that his party’s victory in Dubbak bye-elections proves that the people of the state are not satisfied with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s “Tughlaq” rule.

“The result of Dubbak bye-elections proves that the people of Telangana are not satisfied with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s ‘Tughlaq’ rule. The verdict shows that farmers, youth, Dalits and weaker sections are not at all satisfied with the KCR’s governance,” Vivekanand told ANI.

“The recent bye-elections in Dubbak are a lesson to KCR and his atrocities in the state and that is why people have voted for BJP as they hope for a better state under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Claiming that there is an increase in assets of KCR, the BJP leader said he has requested the Central government agencies to probe into his “illegal” assets.

“The Telangana state debt has increased from 60,000 crores to Rs 4 lakh crores in a span of 6 years along with his increase in assets. I have requested the central government agencies to probe into KCR’s illegal assets. He has raised a lot of money in the name of Kaleshwaram project and mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

Vivekanand said that KCR has deceived people by promising them double bedroom flats, while the Central Government is doing much better in the construction of houses for the needy under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’.

Source: ANI