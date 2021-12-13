Telangana: People rush for COVID-19 vaccines amid Omicron scare

Hyderabad: Even though the Omicron variant has not been detected in Telangna so far, people in the state are rushing for the vaccines.

Ever since the Omicron variant was first detected in India, the number of people going for vaccination has increased. The rise has been noticed since the beginning of December, presently the number of people eligible for the shot in the state is 2.77 crore.

The state has witnessed 2.48 crore people taking the jab between January 16 to November 29, this is 89.87 percent of the targeted 2.77 crores. During the same period 46.05 percent of people took the second dose. As of December 11, the first dose of the vaccine was administered to 95.7 percent of the population , while 52. 60 percent of the population had received the second dose.

According to report by the Times of India, an official from the state health department said, “The second dose coverage in Telangana is less than the percentage of people across the country who are fully vaccinated.”

He further stated, “Out of the total 94 crore adult population across the State, 86.5% were administered the first dose and 54.5% took the second dose till December 12.”

Earlier, Telangana health minister Harish Rao called for 100 percent vaccination by the end of December. In this regard, health officials mentioned that their priorities is to vaccinate as many people as possible.