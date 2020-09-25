Telangana permits reopening of bars, clubs, parks

Hyderabad, Sep 25 : The Telangana government on Friday permitted re-opening of bars, clubs and parks, with immediate effect.

A Government Order (GO) was issued on Friday, permitting re-opening of bars, clubs and tourism bars, subject to certain conditions.

However, permit rooms of ‘A4’ shops will remain closed until further orders.

Bars, clubs and tourism bars will have to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. There will be a ban on gatherings, musical events and dance floors.

The government has also asked them to ensure thermal screening at entrance, proper queue management and hygiene conditions and provision of hand sanitisers. The bar staff and crew will have to wear masks.

Deep cleaning and sanitization of entire bar premises has to be done morning and evening every day, says the GO. Sanitisation has to be done before a new customer occupies a seat.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also clarified that parks belonging to local bodies and Forest Department are not covered under the prohibited list of activities under the GO issued on August 31. He stated that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and Municipal Commissioners shall take appropriate action accordingly.

Source: IANS

