Telangana: PFI man arrested for training youth in martial arts

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad police arrested an alleged activist of Popular Front of India (PFI) under UAPA and other Sections of Indian Penal Code. Abdul Khader (52) of Autonagar in Nizamabad was allegedly imparting training in martial arts to the local children and youth.

The police alleged that the PFI man was training innocent Muslims against Hindus and organizing physical training camps. “Books, bamboo sticks, stationary, teaching board, a meeting mic and other material were seized from his room,” A Venkateshwar, ACP Nizamabad told media persons.

The ACP said that Khader was also providing legal knowledge to all those who were participating in the training.

The PFI activist was booked under sections 120A and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 153A (promoting religious enmity) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 13 (1) (b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. He was later sent to 14-day judicial custody.