Telangana Pharma admission counselling schedule released

Hyderabad: A notification with regards to admission counselling for courses including B Pharmacy, Pharm D, Pharmaceutical Engineering, and Bio-Technology was released on Sunday.

The admission counselling to the aforementioned courses would be done through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2021.

As per the notification released by the Technical Education Department, the last phase of counselling for those who cleared the BiPC subject of TS EAMCET 2021, will begin on December 13.

Counselling for admissions involves the payment of a processing fee, followed by the verification of certificates on December 14. According to a report by Telangana Today, students may access the web option from December 13-15, the seats will be allotted on December 17.