Telangana planning Board VC requests Rajnath Singh to transfer defence land

Karimnagar: Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hand over defence lands in the Cantonment area at Secunderabad here to the state government for construction of flyovers.

In a representation to the Union minister on Saturday, Vinod Kumar, a senior BRS leader and former Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, said the commuters are experiencing traffic jams in these areas while entering and exiting Hyderabad as they connect the city to neighbouring districts.

The state government has proposed construction of flyovers, road widening and others to facilitate smooth flow of vehicular traffic and to reduce travel time, he said in the letter, shared with the media here.

He also said the proposed expansion of roads in the Cantonment areas will connect the Parade Grounds at Secunderabad to the Outer Ring Road Junction at Shamirpet on the city outskirts that will decongest the route.