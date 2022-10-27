Telangana: ‘Poaching drama scripted by TRS to defame BJP’ says K Laxman

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member, K Laxman denied BJP’s role in the alleged bid to ‘buy TRS legislators’ in a covert operation. K Laxman alleged that the entire drama was scripted at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan to slander BJP.

TRS leaders staged a dharna at Choutuppal near Hyderabad on Vijayawada highway, on Wednesday where the protesters raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They alleged that the saffron party was trying to pull down the TRS government by luring its MLAs with offers of money and posts.

Condemning their statements, Laxman said his party never lured any TRS MLA to switch over to BJP for monetary gains. He demanded a probe into the matter by a sitting High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read Police question 3 people detained for luring TRS MLAs

The leader alleged that three people who were arrested on Wednesday had links to the chief minister’s relatives. “We always insist opposition party MLAs resign and join us. Even Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from Congress and joined BJP,” he added.

Laxman also dragged police into the episode and alleged their role in it asking why the police had not recorded the statements of the four MLAs so far and what happened to the money. “Police have so far not given any detail about the money seized from the accused. Why is the police maintaining silence?” he questioned.