Telangana: Police arrest six in triple murder case,18 absconding

Jagtial: A total of six accused were apprehended by Jagtial police officers out of a total of 24, with 18 still on the run, for their alleged involvement in a murder case. The six knives used in the murder were also recovered from the accused, which was worth Rs 9.42 lakh.

On January 20, deceased who were residents of Tarakaramanagar, Jagtial town, Jagannatham Nageshwar Rao (55), his sons Rambabu (30) and Ramesh (23) were killed by their opponents.

According to the report by the Telangana Today, local residents Vanam Durgaiah, Chinna Gangiah, Madhu, Vanam Pochaiah, Vanam Shekhar, Dasari Ramulu, Ballani Bhumaiah, Kadem Srinivas, and others had grudges against Nageshwar Rao and his sons for ten years for practising sorcery, making demands in caste organization and creating trouble in the septic tank cleaning business.

They decided to kill Nageshwar Rao and his three sons and attacked them with knives after the Erukala Sangham meeting on January 20. As reported by Telangana Today, while Nareshwar Rao, Rambabu, and Ramesh were killed, another son, Rajesh, managed to flee the scene.

The police file a case after family members complaint against 24 people and formed five teams to search for the suspects.

On Sunday, cops arrest six suspects: Kadem Srinivas, Vanam Chinna Gangaiah, Chinna Durgaiah, Durgaprasad, Ballani Saraiah, and Shekhar in a lodge in Kondagattu, Malyal Mandal. Another 18 people were absconding.