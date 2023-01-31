Telangana: Police arrests ex-IAS officer Akunuri Murali for protesting

31st January 2023
Hyderabad: Former IAS officer Akunuri Murali was detained by the police on Monday for protesting the delay in the allotment of double-bedroom houses to the poor in the Hanamkonda district.

Murali, who is currently the convenor of the Social Democratic Forum (SDF), along with the forum’s co-convenor Dr Prudhviraj was detained for eight hours.

The protest happened on Monday in Bhupalpally town. In a statement, the SDF said, “A total of 540 two-bedroom houses were constructed five years ago. So far not a single house has been allotted to the poor.”

Following the incident, Bhupalpally collector Bhavesh Mishra spoke to Murali at the police station. The protest was later called off when the collector promised house allotment will be done by February 4.

