Telangana: Police arrests ex-IAS officer Akunuri Murali for protesting

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer Akunuri Murali was detained by the police on Monday for protesting the delay in the allotment of double-bedroom houses to the poor in the Hanamkonda district.

Murali, who is currently the convenor of the Social Democratic Forum (SDF), along with the forum’s co-convenor Dr Prudhviraj was detained for eight hours.

నిన్న భూపాలపల్లి పోలీసులు మమ్మల్ని అరెస్ట్ చేసిన్రు. 8 గంటలు పోలీస్ కస్టడీ లో మేము 120 మహిళలు ఉన్నాము

నేను కలెక్టర్ గా ఉన్నప్పుడు 5సం క్రితం కట్టించిన 960 డబుల్ బెడ్ రూమ్ ఇండ్లు పేదలకు తక్షణమే ఇవ్వాలని అడిగినందుకు

రాష్ట్రంలో షుమారు లక్ష ఇండ్లు ఇట్లా పూర్తి అయినoక కూడా ఇవ్వడం లేదు pic.twitter.com/5skNixThFS — Murali Akunuri (@Murali_IASretd) January 31, 2023

The protest happened on Monday in Bhupalpally town. In a statement, the SDF said, “A total of 540 two-bedroom houses were constructed five years ago. So far not a single house has been allotted to the poor.”

Following the incident, Bhupalpally collector Bhavesh Mishra spoke to Murali at the police station. The protest was later called off when the collector promised house allotment will be done by February 4.