Telangana: Police counsels lockdown violators

Hyderabad: Telangana police gave counselling to the persons who were seen on the streets during the lockdown hours. Cops also checked vehicles of the lockdown violators.

Some of them claimed that they are out of their homes to purchase essentials including medicines.

Meanwhile, director general of police M Mahender Reddy has instructed the police commissioners and superintendents of police to strictly implement the lockdown. The DGP instructed the senior police officials to supervise the lockdown so that all the COVID-19 guidelines are implemented in the city and district headquarters.

The DGP office mentioned that e-passes will be issued to travellers for inter-state and inter-district travel. Government, health and media persons can show their ID cards to police while performing their duties during the lockdown period. Those who violate the lockdown rules will be booked under sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the DGP office said.