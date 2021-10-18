Telangana police fire at ganja peddlers in AP, 2 injured

Hyderabad: A team of the Telangana police deployed in Andhra Pradesh to curb the flow of drugs between both Telugu states on Monday opened fire to disperse a crowd at Lammasingi village, which falls under Chintapalle mandal. Two people were injured in the incident.

The police team is said to be from the Nalgonda district, which opened fire at a crowd in response to stone-pelting. Two ganja peddlers from the crowd were injured in the incident as well. They were shifted to a nearby government hospital in Narsipatnam.

The Telangana police had recently seized 300 kg of ganja which was being smuggled from AP to Maharashtra. A subsequent investigation by the police revealed that a person named Balakrishna and a few others from AP’s Lammasingi were involved in drug peddling

The police arrested K Bhima Raju on October 15 regarding the same case, reported Times of India.