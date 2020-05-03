Telangana police introduces e-pass for stranded persons

Hyderabad: The State police has introduced e-pass system to all those who could not return to their native places due to the ongoing lockdown. The system will benefit students, migrant workers, tourists and devotees who have been stranded in the state. These people can apply online by logging onto www.tsp.coopid.ai/epass and obtain their e-pass.

The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy said that they would issue only one pass to the members one family per day. He said that the applications need to mention their names, email ids, phone number, the names of their destination in their applications. The DGP said that they would issue the pass after the due verification.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary of the state Somesh Kumar asked the officials to screen all the migrant workers and people before sending them to their native places. He said that the screening should be done at a distance of 3 km of the state border. He said that the district collector and the SP should supervise these activities.

