Telangana Police is citizen’s friendly: Home Minister Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: The State Home Minister Mahamood Ali on Saturday said that Telangana police is ideal to the country as the department is using latest technologies to provide people friendly services.

The Home Minister has inaugurated a new police station at Asif Nagar in the city here. He stated that their personnel are in the forefront in the country to offer better services.

Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister, T Srimivas Yadav, DGP Mahender Reddy, CP Anjani Kumar and others present.

On the occasion, the Home minister claimed that the government is giving top priority for law and order. Mahamood Ali said that based on law and order state will see development.

The government is constructing a Command Control Center (CCC) with modern facilities and equipment to provide state wide services for the people he said. The home minister said that with modern equipment and latest practices improved services are offered to people.

Srimivas Yadav appreciated the police personnel for providing the best services at national level. Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is offering more priority for police department and development through law and order, the Minister said. The state police is in forefront using modern technology and equipment to offer services.

Mahender Reddy said that police stations in Telangana are places to offer friendly services to people. With more technical support and cooperation by the government the police stations provide improved services. He hoped that the people are now trusting the police stations to address their issues. As crime rate decreased in Hyderabad the situation in old city was changed due to people cooperation.

Before state formation and now our police stations see a positive change and reduced crime rate as the police officers and staff give friendly services. Chief Minister offers more funds and support for friendly and hassle free services he said.

The police department has brought down crime rate recently and become ideal through friendly policing, he said. The police stations become places of technology and services, the staff offer better and people friendly services, he claimed