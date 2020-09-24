Telangana Police official found to have assets of Rs 70 cr

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore owned by an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad.



The anti-graft agency carried out searches against Y. Narasimha Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, and unearthed the disproportionate assets with market value of about Rs 70 crore.



The ACB said it carried out simultaneous search at 25 locations in Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following reliable information that the ACP acquired assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means.



During the searches, ACB found 55 acres of agricultural land at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, four plots measuring 1,960 square yards in front of Cyber Towers, Madhapur in Hyderabad, two other house plots, one commercial G+3 building at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad, two houses, Rs 15 lakh cash, two bank lockers, investment in real estate and other business.



ACB sleuths were continuing the search at various places including Hyderabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Karimnagar, and Anantapur.



It registered a case of disproportionate assets against Narasimha Reddy.



The agency has urged people to contact toll-free number 1064 in case of demand of bribe by any employee of the Police Department.

Source: IANS