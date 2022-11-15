Telangana police one of the best in passport verification timelines: MEA

The DGP lauded all the state police personnel. “We anticipate many more outstanding honours for the state”, he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th November 2022 3:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana police department has been recognised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as one of the best in terms of maintaining passport verification timelines.

State DGP M Mahender Reddy stated that the Telangana state police has been recognised as one of the best in the country in terms of maintaining passport verification timelines for the year 2021-22.

The award will be presented by Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar at the Regional Passport Officers Conference 2022, which will be held in Delhi on November 18-19, 2022.

