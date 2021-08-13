Telangana police plays volleyball with inmates of central prison

By News Desk|   Updated: 13th August 2021 4:57 pm IST
Telangana police with inmate players during the volleyball match.

Hyderabad: The Telangana police played a friendly volleyball match with the inmates of the Central Prison, Hyderabad on the eve of Independence day celebrations 2021.

The match which took place on Friday morning followed all COVID-19 protocols and all the players who participated had taken both the doses of the vaccine.

Family members of the inmates were also invited to the match. Sri Rajiv Trivedi, IPS, Director general of prisons and correctional services , other senior police officers, and prison officers were present during the match.

